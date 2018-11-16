English learning is promoted in Pinar del Río (+ Audio)

Motivating students and teachers, research, debate and appropriate knowledge about the importance of mastering foreign languages is the main purpose of the First Workshop on the Creation of a Culture of Learning the English Language, which will take place on November 21 at the Rafael María de Mendive campus of the University of Pinar del Río.

In three work commissions, the participants will exchange on topics related to the teaching of this language, as well as the training of the teachers who will teach it in the Houses of High Studies and in the rest of the teaching levels in the future.

Alexis Pérez Ramirez, a professor at the University of Pinar del Río, who is part of the organizing committee of the event, said so.

Students, teachers and other interested parties from the province of Pinar del Río will have the opportunity to participate in this event that undoubtedly contributes to improving the quality of teaching and learning of the English language, one of the priorities of the Cuban educational system.