text/x-gfm'; break; case 'php': case 'phtml': case 'php3': case 'php4': case 'php5': case 'php7': case 'phps': $type = 'application/x-httpd-php'; break; case 'scss': $type = 'text/x-scss'; break; case 'sass': $type = 'text/x-sass'; break; case 'sh': case 'bash': $type = 'text/x-sh'; break; case 'sql': $type = 'text/x-sql'; break; case 'svg': $type = 'application/svg+xml'; break; case 'xml': $type = 'text/xml'; break; case 'yml': case 'yaml': $type = 'text/x-yaml'; break; case 'txt': default: $type = 'text/plain'; break; } } } if ( in_array( $type, array( 'text/css', 'text/x-scss', 'text/x-less', 'text/x-sass' ), true ) ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => $type, 'lint' => false, 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, ) ); } elseif ( 'text/x-diff' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'diff', ) ); } elseif ( 'text/html' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'htmlmixed', 'lint' => true, 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'autoCloseTags' => true, 'matchTags' => array( 'bothTags' => true, ), ) ); if ( ! current_user_can( 'unfiltered_html' ) ) { $settings['htmlhint']['kses'] = wp_kses_allowed_html( 'post' ); } } elseif ( 'text/x-gfm' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'gfm', 'highlightFormatting' => true, ) ); } elseif ( 'application/javascript' === $type || 'text/javascript' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'javascript', 'lint' => true, 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, ) ); } elseif ( false !== strpos( $type, 'json' ) ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => array( 'name' => 'javascript', ), 'lint' => true, 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, ) ); if ( 'application/ld+json' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror']['mode']['jsonld'] = true; } else { $settings['codemirror']['mode']['json'] = true; } } elseif ( false !== strpos( $type, 'jsx' ) ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'jsx', 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, ) ); } elseif ( 'text/x-markdown' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'markdown', 'highlightFormatting' => true, ) ); } elseif ( 'text/nginx' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'nginx', ) ); } elseif ( 'application/x-httpd-php' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'php', 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'autoCloseTags' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, 'matchTags' => array( 'bothTags' => true, ), ) ); } elseif ( 'text/x-sql' === $type || 'text/x-mysql' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'sql', 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'matchBrackets' => true, ) ); } elseif ( false !== strpos( $type, 'xml' ) ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'xml', 'autoCloseBrackets' => true, 'autoCloseTags' => true, 'matchTags' => array( 'bothTags' => true, ), ) ); } elseif ( 'text/x-yaml' === $type ) { $settings['codemirror'] = array_merge( $settings['codemirror'], array( 'mode' => 'yaml', ) ); } else { $settings['codemirror']['mode'] = $type; } if ( ! empty( $settings['codemirror']['lint'] ) ) { $settings['codemirror']['gutters'][] = 'CodeMirror-lint-markers'; } // Let settings supplied via args override any defaults. foreach ( wp_array_slice_assoc( $args, array( 'codemirror', 'csslint', 'jshint', 'htmlhint' ) ) as $key => $value ) { $settings[ $key ] = array_merge( $settings[ $key ], $value ); } /** * Filters settings that are passed into the code editor. * * Returning a falsey value will disable the syntax-highlighting code editor. * * @since 4.9.0 * * @param array $settings The array of settings passed to the code editor. * A falsey value disables the editor. * @param array $args { * Args passed when calling `get_code_editor_settings()`. * * @type string $type The MIME type of the file to be edited. * @type string $file Filename being edited. * @type WP_Theme $theme Theme being edited when on the theme file editor. * @type string $plugin Plugin being edited when on the plugin file editor. * @type array $codemirror Additional CodeMirror setting overrides. * @type array $csslint CSSLint rule overrides. * @type array $jshint JSHint rule overrides. * @type array $htmlhint HTMLHint rule overrides. * } */ return apply_filters( 'wp_code_editor_settings', $settings, $args ); } /** * Retrieves the contents of the search WordPress query variable. * * The search query string is passed through esc_attr() to ensure that it is safe * for placing in an HTML attribute. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param bool $escaped Whether the result is escaped. Default true. * Only use when you are later escaping it. Do not use unescaped. * @return string */ function get_search_query( $escaped = true ) { /** * Filters the contents of the search query variable. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param mixed $search Contents of the search query variable. */ $query = apply_filters( 'get_search_query', get_query_var( 's' ) ); if ( $escaped ) { $query = esc_attr( $query ); } return $query; } /** * Displays the contents of the search query variable. * * The search query string is passed through esc_attr() to ensure that it is safe * for placing in an HTML attribute. * * @since 2.1.0 */ function the_search_query() { /** * Filters the contents of the search query variable for display. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param mixed $search Contents of the search query variable. */ echo esc_attr( apply_filters( 'the_search_query', get_search_query( false ) ) ); } /** * Gets the language attributes for the 'html' tag. * * Builds up a set of HTML attributes containing the text direction and language * information for the page. * * @since 4.3.0 * * @param string $doctype Optional. The type of HTML document. Accepts 'xhtml' or 'html'. Default 'html'. * @return string A space-separated list of language attributes. */ function get_language_attributes( $doctype = 'html' ) { $attributes = array(); if ( function_exists( 'is_rtl' ) && is_rtl() ) { $attributes[] = 'dir="rtl"'; } $lang = get_bloginfo( 'language' ); if ( $lang ) { if ( 'text/html' === get_option( 'html_type' ) || 'html' === $doctype ) { $attributes[] = 'lang="' . esc_attr( $lang ) . '"'; } if ( 'text/html' !== get_option( 'html_type' ) || 'xhtml' === $doctype ) { $attributes[] = 'xml:lang="' . esc_attr( $lang ) . '"'; } } $output = implode( ' ', $attributes ); /** * Filters the language attributes for display in the 'html' tag. * * @since 2.5.0 * @since 4.3.0 Added the `$doctype` parameter. * * @param string $output A space-separated list of language attributes. * @param string $doctype The type of HTML document (xhtml|html). */ return apply_filters( 'language_attributes', $output, $doctype ); } /** * Displays the language attributes for the 'html' tag. * * Builds up a set of HTML attributes containing the text direction and language * information for the page. * * @since 2.1.0 * @since 4.3.0 Converted into a wrapper for get_language_attributes(). * * @param string $doctype Optional. The type of HTML document. Accepts 'xhtml' or 'html'. Default 'html'. */ function language_attributes( $doctype = 'html' ) { echo get_language_attributes( $doctype ); } /** * Retrieves paginated links for archive post pages. * * Technically, the function can be used to create paginated link list for any * area. The 'base' argument is used to reference the url, which will be used to * create the paginated links. The 'format' argument is then used for replacing * the page number. It is however, most likely and by default, to be used on the * archive post pages. * * The 'type' argument controls format of the returned value. The default is * 'plain', which is just a string with the links separated by a newline * character. The other possible values are either 'array' or 'list'. The * 'array' value will return an array of the paginated link list to offer full * control of display. The 'list' value will place all of the paginated links in * an unordered HTML list. * * The 'total' argument is the total amount of pages and is an integer. The * 'current' argument is the current page number and is also an integer. * * An example of the 'base' argument is "http://example.com/all_posts.php%_%" * and the '%_%' is required. The '%_%' will be replaced by the contents of in * the 'format' argument. An example for the 'format' argument is "?page=%#%" * and the '%#%' is also required. The '%#%' will be replaced with the page * number. * * You can include the previous and next links in the list by setting the * 'prev_next' argument to true, which it is by default. You can set the * previous text, by using the 'prev_text' argument. You can set the next text * by setting the 'next_text' argument. * * If the 'show_all' argument is set to true, then it will show all of the pages * instead of a short list of the pages near the current page. By default, the * 'show_all' is set to false and controlled by the 'end_size' and 'mid_size' * arguments. The 'end_size' argument is how many numbers on either the start * and the end list edges, by default is 1. The 'mid_size' argument is how many * numbers to either side of current page, but not including current page. * * It is possible to add query vars to the link by using the 'add_args' argument * and see add_query_arg() for more information. * * The 'before_page_number' and 'after_page_number' arguments allow users to * augment the links themselves. Typically this might be to add context to the * numbered links so that screen reader users understand what the links are for. * The text strings are added before and after the page number - within the * anchor tag. * * @since 2.1.0 * @since 4.9.0 Added the `aria_current` argument. * * @global WP_Query $wp_query WordPress Query object. * @global WP_Rewrite $wp_rewrite WordPress rewrite component. * * @param string|array $args { * Optional. Array or string of arguments for generating paginated links for archives. * * @type string $base Base of the paginated url. Default empty. * @type string $format Format for the pagination structure. Default empty. * @type int $total The total amount of pages. Default is the value WP_Query's * `max_num_pages` or 1. * @type int $current The current page number. Default is 'paged' query var or 1. * @type string $aria_current The value for the aria-current attribute. Possible values are 'page', * 'step', 'location', 'date', 'time', 'true', 'false'. Default is 'page'. * @type bool $show_all Whether to show all pages. Default false. * @type int $end_size How many numbers on either the start and the end list edges. * Default 1. * @type int $mid_size How many numbers to either side of the current pages. Default 2. * @type bool $prev_next Whether to include the previous and next links in the list. Default true. * @type string $prev_text The previous page text. Default '« Previous'. * @type string $next_text The next page text. Default 'Next »'. * @type string $type Controls format of the returned value. Possible values are 'plain', * 'array' and 'list'. Default is 'plain'. * @type array $add_args An array of query args to add. Default false. * @type string $add_fragment A string to append to each link. Default empty. * @type string $before_page_number A string to appear before the page number. Default empty. * @type string $after_page_number A string to append after the page number. Default empty. * } * @return string|string[]|void String of page links or array of page links, depending on 'type' argument. * Void if total number of pages is less than 2. */ function paginate_links( $args = '' ) { global $wp_query, $wp_rewrite; // Setting up default values based on the current URL. $pagenum_link = html_entity_decode( get_pagenum_link() ); $url_parts = explode( '?', $pagenum_link ); // Get max pages and current page out of the current query, if available. $total = isset( $wp_query->max_num_pages ) ? $wp_query->max_num_pages : 1; $current = get_query_var( 'paged' ) ? (int) get_query_var( 'paged' ) : 1; // Append the format placeholder to the base URL. $pagenum_link = trailingslashit( $url_parts[0] ) . '%_%'; // URL base depends on permalink settings. $format = $wp_rewrite->using_index_permalinks() && ! strpos( $pagenum_link, 'index.php' ) ? 'index.php/' : ''; $format .= $wp_rewrite->using_permalinks() ? user_trailingslashit( $wp_rewrite->pagination_base . '/%#%', 'paged' ) : '?paged=%#%'; $defaults = array( 'base' => $pagenum_link, // http://example.com/all_posts.php%_% : %_% is replaced by format (below). 'format' => $format, // ?page=%#% : %#% is replaced by the page number. 'total' => $total, 'current' => $current, 'aria_current' => 'page', 'show_all' => false, 'prev_next' => true, 'prev_text' => __( '« Previous' ), 'next_text' => __( 'Next »' ), 'end_size' => 1, 'mid_size' => 2, 'type' => 'plain', 'add_args' => array(), // Array of query args to add. 'add_fragment' => '', 'before_page_number' => '', 'after_page_number' => '', ); $args = wp_parse_args( $args, $defaults ); if ( ! is_array( $args['add_args'] ) ) { $args['add_args'] = array(); } // Merge additional query vars found in the original URL into 'add_args' array. if ( isset( $url_parts[1] ) ) { // Find the format argument. $format = explode( '?', str_replace( '%_%', $args['format'], $args['base'] ) ); $format_query = isset( $format[1] ) ? $format[1] : ''; wp_parse_str( $format_query, $format_args ); // Find the query args of the requested URL. wp_parse_str( $url_parts[1], $url_query_args ); // Remove the format argument from the array of query arguments, to avoid overwriting custom format. foreach ( $format_args as $format_arg => $format_arg_value ) { unset( $url_query_args[ $format_arg ] ); } $args['add_args'] = array_merge( $args['add_args'], urlencode_deep( $url_query_args ) ); } // Who knows what else people pass in $args. $total = (int) $args['total']; if ( $total < 2 ) { return; } $current = (int) $args['current']; $end_size = (int) $args['end_size']; // Out of bounds? Make it the default. if ( $end_size < 1 ) { $end_size = 1; } $mid_size = (int) $args['mid_size']; if ( $mid_size < 0 ) { $mid_size = 2; } $add_args = $args['add_args']; $r = ''; $page_links = array(); $dots = false; if ( $args['prev_next'] && $current && 1 < $current ) : $link = str_replace( '%_%', 2 == $current ? '' : $args['format'], $args['base'] ); $link = str_replace( '%#%', $current - 1, $link ); if ( $add_args ) { $link = add_query_arg( $add_args, $link ); } $link .= $args['add_fragment']; $page_links[] = sprintf( '', /** * Filters the paginated links for the given archive pages. * * @since 3.0.0 * * @param string $link The paginated link URL. */ esc_url( apply_filters( 'paginate_links', $link ) ), $args['prev_text'] ); endif; for ( $n = 1; $n <= $total; $n++ ) : if ( $n == $current ) : $page_links[] = sprintf( '%s', esc_attr( $args['aria_current'] ), $args['before_page_number'] . number_format_i18n( $n ) . $args['after_page_number'] ); $dots = true; else : if ( $args['show_all'] || ( $n <= $end_size || ( $current && $n >= $current - $mid_size && $n <= $current + $mid_size ) || $n > $total - $end_size ) ) : $link = str_replace( '%_%', 1 == $n ? '' : $args['format'], $args['base'] ); $link = str_replace( '%#%', $n, $link ); if ( $add_args ) { $link = add_query_arg( $add_args, $link ); } $link .= $args['add_fragment']; $page_links[] = sprintf( '%s', /** This filter is documented in wp-includes/general-template.php */ esc_url( apply_filters( 'paginate_links', $link ) ), $args['before_page_number'] . number_format_i18n( $n ) . $args['after_page_number'] ); $dots = true; elseif ( $dots && ! $args['show_all'] ) : $page_links[] = '' . __( '…' ) . ''; $dots = false; endif; endif; endfor; if ( $args['prev_next'] && $current && $current < $total ) : $link = str_replace( '%_%', $args['format'], $args['base'] ); $link = str_replace( '%#%', $current + 1, $link ); if ( $add_args ) { $link = add_query_arg( $add_args, $link ); } $link .= $args['add_fragment']; $page_links[] = sprintf( '', /** This filter is documented in wp-includes/general-template.php */ esc_url( apply_filters( 'paginate_links', $link ) ), $args['next_text'] ); endif; switch ( $args['type'] ) { case 'array': return $page_links; case 'list': $r .= "\n"; break; default: $r = implode( "\n", $page_links ); break; } /** * Filters the HTML output of paginated links for archives. * * @since 5.7.0 * * @param string $r HTML output. * @param array $args An array of arguments. See paginate_links() * for information on accepted arguments. */ $r = apply_filters( 'paginate_links_output', $r, $args ); return $r; } /** * Registers an admin color scheme css file. * * Allows a plugin to register a new admin color scheme. For example: * * wp_admin_css_color( 'classic', __( 'Classic' ), admin_url( "css/colors-classic.css" ), array( * '#07273E', '#14568A', '#D54E21', '#2683AE' * ) ); * * @since 2.5.0 * * @global array $_wp_admin_css_colors * * @param string $key The unique key for this theme. * @param string $name The name of the theme. * @param string $url The URL of the CSS file containing the color scheme. * @param array $colors Optional. An array of CSS color definition strings which are used * to give the user a feel for the theme. * @param array $icons { * Optional. CSS color definitions used to color any SVG icons. * * @type string $base SVG icon base color. * @type string $focus SVG icon color on focus. * @type string $current SVG icon color of current admin menu link. * } */ function wp_admin_css_color( $key, $name, $url, $colors = array(), $icons = array() ) { global $_wp_admin_css_colors; if ( ! isset( $_wp_admin_css_colors ) ) { $_wp_admin_css_colors = array(); } $_wp_admin_css_colors[ $key ] = (object) array( 'name' => $name, 'url' => $url, 'colors' => $colors, 'icon_colors' => $icons, ); } /** * Registers the default admin color schemes. * * Registers the initial set of eight color schemes in the Profile section * of the dashboard which allows for styling the admin menu and toolbar. * * @see wp_admin_css_color() * * @since 3.0.0 */ function register_admin_color_schemes() { $suffix = is_rtl() ? '-rtl' : ''; $suffix .= SCRIPT_DEBUG ? '' : '.min'; wp_admin_css_color( 'fresh', _x( 'Default', 'admin color scheme' ), false, array( '#1d2327', '#2c3338', '#2271b1', '#72aee6' ), array( 'base' => '#a7aaad', 'focus' => '#72aee6', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'light', _x( 'Light', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/light/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#e5e5e5', '#999', '#d64e07', '#04a4cc' ), array( 'base' => '#999', 'focus' => '#ccc', 'current' => '#ccc', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'modern', _x( 'Modern', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/modern/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#1e1e1e', '#3858e9', '#33f078' ), array( 'base' => '#f3f1f1', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'blue', _x( 'Blue', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/blue/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#096484', '#4796b3', '#52accc', '#74B6CE' ), array( 'base' => '#e5f8ff', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'midnight', _x( 'Midnight', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/midnight/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#25282b', '#363b3f', '#69a8bb', '#e14d43' ), array( 'base' => '#f1f2f3', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'sunrise', _x( 'Sunrise', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/sunrise/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#b43c38', '#cf4944', '#dd823b', '#ccaf0b' ), array( 'base' => '#f3f1f1', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'ectoplasm', _x( 'Ectoplasm', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/ectoplasm/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#413256', '#523f6d', '#a3b745', '#d46f15' ), array( 'base' => '#ece6f6', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'ocean', _x( 'Ocean', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/ocean/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#627c83', '#738e96', '#9ebaa0', '#aa9d88' ), array( 'base' => '#f2fcff', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); wp_admin_css_color( 'coffee', _x( 'Coffee', 'admin color scheme' ), admin_url( "css/colors/coffee/colors$suffix.css" ), array( '#46403c', '#59524c', '#c7a589', '#9ea476' ), array( 'base' => '#f3f2f1', 'focus' => '#fff', 'current' => '#fff', ) ); } /** * Displays the URL of a WordPress admin CSS file. * * @see WP_Styles::_css_href() and its {@see 'style_loader_src'} filter. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param string $file file relative to wp-admin/ without its ".css" extension. * @return string */ function wp_admin_css_uri( $file = 'wp-admin' ) { if ( defined( 'WP_INSTALLING' ) ) { $_file = "./$file.css"; } else { $_file = admin_url( "$file.css" ); } $_file = add_query_arg( 'version', get_bloginfo( 'version' ), $_file ); /** * Filters the URI of a WordPress admin CSS file. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param string $_file Relative path to the file with query arguments attached. * @param string $file Relative path to the file, minus its ".css" extension. */ return apply_filters( 'wp_admin_css_uri', $_file, $file ); } /** * Enqueues or directly prints a stylesheet link to the specified CSS file. * * "Intelligently" decides to enqueue or to print the CSS file. If the * {@see 'wp_print_styles'} action has *not* yet been called, the CSS file will be * enqueued. If the {@see 'wp_print_styles'} action has been called, the CSS link will * be printed. Printing may be forced by passing true as the $force_echo * (second) parameter. * * For backward compatibility with WordPress 2.3 calling method: If the $file * (first) parameter does not correspond to a registered CSS file, we assume * $file is a file relative to wp-admin/ without its ".css" extension. A * stylesheet link to that generated URL is printed. * * @since 2.3.0 * * @param string $file Optional. Style handle name or file name (without ".css" extension) relative * to wp-admin/. Defaults to 'wp-admin'. * @param bool $force_echo Optional. Force the stylesheet link to be printed rather than enqueued. */ function wp_admin_css( $file = 'wp-admin', $force_echo = false ) { // For backward compatibility. $handle = 0 === strpos( $file, 'css/' ) ? substr( $file, 4 ) : $file; if ( wp_styles()->query( $handle ) ) { if ( $force_echo || did_action( 'wp_print_styles' ) ) { // We already printed the style queue. Print this one immediately. wp_print_styles( $handle ); } else { // Add to style queue. wp_enqueue_style( $handle ); } return; } $stylesheet_link = sprintf( "\n", esc_url( wp_admin_css_uri( $file ) ) ); /** * Filters the stylesheet link to the specified CSS file. * * If the site is set to display right-to-left, the RTL stylesheet link * will be used instead. * * @since 2.3.0 * @param string $stylesheet_link HTML link element for the stylesheet. * @param string $file Style handle name or filename (without ".css" extension) * relative to wp-admin/. Defaults to 'wp-admin'. */ echo apply_filters( 'wp_admin_css', $stylesheet_link, $file ); if ( function_exists( 'is_rtl' ) && is_rtl() ) { $rtl_stylesheet_link = sprintf( "\n", esc_url( wp_admin_css_uri( "$file-rtl" ) ) ); /** This filter is documented in wp-includes/general-template.php */ echo apply_filters( 'wp_admin_css', $rtl_stylesheet_link, "$file-rtl" ); } } /** * Enqueues the default ThickBox js and css. * * If any of the settings need to be changed, this can be done with another js * file similar to media-upload.js. That file should * require array('thickbox') to ensure it is loaded after. * * @since 2.5.0 */ function add_thickbox() { wp_enqueue_script( 'thickbox' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'thickbox' ); if ( is_network_admin() ) { add_action( 'admin_head', '_thickbox_path_admin_subfolder' ); } } /** * Displays the XHTML generator that is generated on the wp_head hook. * * See {@see 'wp_head'}. * * @since 2.5.0 */ function wp_generator() { /** * Filters the output of the XHTML generator tag. * * @since 2.5.0 * * @param string $generator_type The XHTML generator. */ the_generator( apply_filters( 'wp_generator_type', 'xhtml' ) ); } /** * Displays the generator XML or Comment for RSS, ATOM, etc. * * Returns the correct generator type for the requested output format. Allows * for a plugin to filter generators overall the {@see 'the_generator'} filter. * * @since 2.5.0 * * @param string $type The type of generator to output - (html|xhtml|atom|rss2|rdf|comment|export). */ function the_generator( $type ) { /** * Filters the output of the XHTML generator tag for display. * * @since 2.5.0 * * @param string $generator_type The generator output. * @param string $type The type of generator to output. Accepts 'html', * 'xhtml', 'atom', 'rss2', 'rdf', 'comment', 'export'. */ echo apply_filters( 'the_generator', get_the_generator( $type ), $type ) . "\n"; } /** * Creates the generator XML or Comment for RSS, ATOM, etc. * * Returns the correct generator type for the requested output format. Allows * for a plugin to filter generators on an individual basis using the * {@see 'get_the_generator_$type'} filter. * * @since 2.5.0 * * @param string $type The type of generator to return - (html|xhtml|atom|rss2|rdf|comment|export). * @return string|void The HTML content for the generator. */ function get_the_generator( $type = '' ) { if ( empty( $type ) ) { $current_filter = current_filter(); if ( empty( $current_filter ) ) { return; } switch ( $current_filter ) { case 'rss2_head': case 'commentsrss2_head': $type = 'rss2'; break; case 'rss_head': case 'opml_head': $type = 'comment'; break; case 'rdf_header': $type = 'rdf'; break; case 'atom_head': case 'comments_atom_head': case 'app_head': $type = 'atom'; break; } } switch ( $type ) { case 'html': $gen = ''; break; case 'xhtml': $gen = ''; break; case 'atom': $gen = 'WordPress'; break; case 'rss2': $gen = '' . sanitize_url( 'https://wordpress.org/?v=' . get_bloginfo_rss( 'version' ) ) . ''; break; case 'rdf': $gen = ''; break; case 'comment': $gen = ''; break; case 'export': $gen = ''; break; } /** * Filters the HTML for the retrieved generator type. * * The dynamic portion of the hook name, `$type`, refers to the generator type. * * Possible hook names include: * * - `get_the_generator_atom` * - `get_the_generator_comment` * - `get_the_generator_export` * - `get_the_generator_html` * - `get_the_generator_rdf` * - `get_the_generator_rss2` * - `get_the_generator_xhtml` * * @since 2.5.0 * * @param string $gen The HTML markup output to wp_head(). * @param string $type The type of generator. Accepts 'html', 'xhtml', 'atom', * 'rss2', 'rdf', 'comment', 'export'. */ return apply_filters( "get_the_generator_{$type}", $gen, $type ); } /** * Outputs the HTML checked attribute. * * Compares the first two arguments and if identical marks as checked. * * @since 1.0.0 * * @param mixed $checked One of the values to compare. * @param mixed $current Optional. The other value to compare if not just true. * Default true. * @param bool $display Optional. Whether to echo or just return the string. * Default true. * @return string HTML attribute or empty string. */ function checked( $checked, $current = true, $display = true ) { return __checked_selected_helper( $checked, $current, $display, 'checked' ); } /** * Outputs the HTML selected attribute. * * Compares the first two arguments and if identical marks as selected. * * @since 1.0.0 * * @param mixed $selected One of the values to compare. * @param mixed $current Optional. The other value to compare if not just true. * Default true. * @param bool $display Optional. Whether to echo or just return the string. * Default true. * @return string HTML attribute or empty string. */ function selected( $selected, $current = true, $display = true ) { return __checked_selected_helper( $selected, $current, $display, 'selected' ); } /** * Outputs the HTML disabled attribute. * * Compares the first two arguments and if identical marks as disabled. * * @since 3.0.0 * * @param mixed $disabled One of the values to compare. * @param mixed $current Optional. The other value to compare if not just true. * Default true. * @param bool $display Optional. Whether to echo or just return the string.
 * Default true.
 * @return string HTML attribute or empty string.
 */
function disabled( $disabled, $current = true, $display = true ) {
	return __checked_selected_helper( $disabled, $current, $display, 'disabled' );
}

/**
 * Outputs the HTML readonly attribute.
 *
 * Compares the first two arguments and if identical marks as readonly.
 *
 * @since 5.9.0
 *
 * @param mixed $readonly_value One of the values to compare.
 * @param mixed $current Optional. The other value to compare if not just true.
 *                       Default true.
 * @param bool  $display Optional. Whether to echo or just return the string.
 *                       Default true.
 * @return string HTML attribute or empty string.
 */
function wp_readonly( $readonly_value, $current = true, $display = true ) {
	return __checked_selected_helper( $readonly_value, $current, $display, 'readonly' );
}

/*
 * Include a compat `readonly()` function on PHP < 8.1. Since PHP 8.1, * `readonly` is a reserved keyword and cannot be used as a function name. * In order to avoid PHP parser errors, this function was extracted * to a separate file and is only included conditionally on PHP < 8.1. */ if ( PHP_VERSION_ID < 80100 ) { require_once __DIR__ . '/php-compat/readonly.php'; } /** * Private helper function for checked, selected, disabled and readonly. * * Compares the first two arguments and if identical marks as `$type`. * * @since 2.8.0 * @access private * * @param mixed $helper One of the values to compare. * @param mixed $current The other value to compare if not just true. * @param bool $display Whether to echo or just return the string. * @param string $type The type of checked|selected|disabled|readonly we are doing. * @return string HTML attribute or empty string. */ function __checked_selected_helper( $helper, $current, $display, $type ) { // phpcs:ignore WordPress.NamingConventions.ValidFunctionName.FunctionDoubleUnderscore,PHPCompatibility.FunctionNameRestrictions.ReservedFunctionNames.FunctionDoubleUnderscore if ( (string) $helper === (string) $current ) { $result = " $type='$type'"; } else { $result = ''; } if ( $display ) { echo $result; } return $result; } /** * Assigns a visual indicator for required form fields. * * @since 6.1.0 * * @return string Indicator glyph wrapped in a `span` tag. */ function wp_required_field_indicator() { /* translators: Character to identify required form fields. */ $glyph = __( '*' ); $indicator = '' . esc_html( $glyph ) . ''; /** * Filters the markup for a visual indicator of required form fields. * * @since 6.1.0 * * @param string $indicator Markup for the indicator element. */ return apply_filters( 'wp_required_field_indicator', $indicator ); } /** * Creates a message to explain required form fields. * * @since 6.1.0 * * @return string Message text and glyph wrapped in a `span` tag. */ function wp_required_field_message() { $message = sprintf( '%s', /* translators: %s: Asterisk symbol (*). */ sprintf( __( 'Required fields are marked %s' ), wp_required_field_indicator() ) ); /** * Filters the message to explain required form fields. * * @since 6.1.0 * * @param string $message Message text and glyph wrapped in a `span` tag. */ return apply_filters( 'wp_required_field_message', $message ); } /** * Default settings for heartbeat. * * Outputs the nonce used in the heartbeat XHR. * * @since 3.6.0 * * @param array $settings * @return array Heartbeat settings. */ function wp_heartbeat_settings( $settings ) { if ( ! is_admin() ) { $settings['ajaxurl'] = admin_url( 'admin-ajax.php', 'relative' ); } if ( is_user_logged_in() ) { $settings['nonce'] = wp_create_nonce( 'heartbeat-nonce' ); } return $settings; }